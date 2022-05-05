Tema Traditional Council gears up for healthy environment

Nii Shipi Amarh, ‘Shipii’ for the Tema Traditional Council says Traditional Council was ready to partner with other stakeholders to ensure that the entire Tema communities were kept clean for a healthy environment.

He said the traditional council is in support of the Operation Clean Your Frontage Campaign initiated by the Greater Accra Regional Coordination Council.

Nii Shipi Amarh told newsmen during a clean-up exercise organized by the Tema Youth Association in collaboration with the Tema Landing Beach Committee and other stakeholders at the Tema Canoe Basin at the main fishing harbor and monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

Representatives from the Traditional Council, fishmongers, political activists, and security services among other stakeholders participated in the clean-up exercise which was to create intensive awareness of the need for the traders at the Tema Canoe Basin to clean up the basin daily.

The Tema Shipii added that consumers thronged the canoe basin to purchase fish for both domestic and commercial consumption stressing that the hub needed to be kept clean at all times.

Nii Ajietey Mator III chief fisherman of Awudum in Tema Newtown expressed gratitude to the organizers of the clean-up exercise.

Nii Mator III appealed to the government through the fishery ministry to develop the landing beaches to woo investors into the country.

He added that stringent measures should be deployed to protect the landing beaches and ward off people who dumped refuse indiscriminately in the area and prosecute offenders to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Reverend Enock Laryea, President of Tema Youth Association noted that the various landing beaches within the Tema Newtown area were overwhelmed with filth hence the need to clean the entire enclave.

He said the Association was ready to trace the pathways of how waste materials got into the sea and other water bodies adding that the association could win the fight against indiscriminate dumping of the refuse if residents would adhere to the sanitation by-laws.

Rev. Laryea again hinted that Operation Clean Your Frontage included protecting the landing beaches and other water bodies in the various communities from filth and other waste materials that could affect aquatic lives.