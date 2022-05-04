ModernGhana logo
STEM schools will be resourced - Dr. Adutwum

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has said the government is mobilising the requisite resources to equip Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)-based schools for effective academic work.

The agenda is to make sure that those schools functioned as expected to build the skills and expertise of the students in those disciplines for productive lives.

According to the Minister, not only does STEM provide a new way of thinking and learning to students, but it also builds their creative and innovative acumen toward national development.

Dr Adutwum was addressing students of the Bosomtwe Girls' STEM Senior High School (SHS), at Deduako near Kuntenase in the Ashanti Region, after the officials of Huawei Technologies (Ghana) S.A. Limited, donated some educational materials to the school.

The items included 20 laptops, one projector and notebooks, and were meant to aid academic work.

The Education Minister said one of the greatest educational initiatives to be embarked on by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration was the construction of STEM schools at the basic and second-cycle levels across the country.

Thís was being done purposely to churn out a new breed of self-motivated youth with the requisite knowledge in the sciences for accelerated growth.

Dr Adutwum advised beneficiary students of the STEM schools to study hard to realise their academic goals.

They should avoid behaviours and practices that had the tendency to jeopardise their future since a lot of resources had gone into their education, the Minister observed.

Ms Jennie Zhou, Director of Public Relations, Huawei Technologies (Ghana) S.A. Limited, said the company was happy to be associated with Ghana's efforts to transform its human resource base through technical and vocational education and training.

The company, she said, had resolved to provide computers and other educational materials to help the STEM schools achieve their goals.

GNA

