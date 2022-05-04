Don't hesitate to throw out NPP gov’t at the earliest opportunity – Mahama’s aide to Ghanaians

An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Felix Ofosu-Kwakye has said it is important Ghanaians dont wait time when they get the earliest opportunity to kick out the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the former Deputy Information Minister said Akufo-Addo's government’s insistence on implementing the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) is an indication that it is incapable of governing this country.

He said John Dramani Mahama is serious when he makes the promise to Ghanaians that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will scrap the E-Levy when it wrestles power from the NPP after the 2024 General Elections.

“When we say we will remove it there are good reasons why we say we will remove it.

“As for the E-Levy which the NPP government says is its only option to govern this country, it is the clearest indication yet that they have lost the plot. They need to be thrown out at the earliest opportunity,” Felix Ofosu-Kwakye shared.

According to the aide of the former President, government does not deserve to be in power if its only surviving means to govern the country is by imposing suffering on the people.

Meanwhile, a seven-member Supreme Court panel has today unanimously dismissed the injunction application filed by Minority MPs seeking an order to stop the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) from continuing the implementation of the controversial levy.