Mahama’s plans to repeal E-Levy in next NDC gov’t is a scam — Buaben Asamoa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has said John Dramani Mahama’s promise that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will repeal the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) is only a scam

Addressing the nation on Monday on the theme ‘Ghana at a Crossroads, the former President made it clear that Ghanaians will no more pay E-Levy when his party wrestles power from the ruling NPP after the 2024 general elections.

“A new National Democratic Congress Government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act,” John Dramani Mahama said.

At a press conference to address the claims made by the former President on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Yaw Buaben Asamoa said the E-Levy declaration should be ignored.

According to him, Mahama already had plans to introduce a tax similar to E-Levy before losing the 2020 elections.

“Just look at the issue of repeal. Simply put, it’s a scam,” the NPP Director of Communications told the press today.

He further quizzed, “In his 17.5% tax on financial transactions, and his manifesto pledge to impose a uniform tax on all electronic transactions, are these measures E-Levy in disguise? And does he still stands by those measures because?

“Is that different from the E-Levy or it is the name that he is yet to find?”

Already, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has commenced the implementation of the controversial E-Levy.

Early today, the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed an injunction application seeking an order to force the GRA to halt the implementation of the levy.

