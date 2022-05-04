Ashanti Regional Chief Imam endorses E-levy

Electronic Transaction Levy, commonly known as E-levy has become the talking point in many discussions within the country, arguably the most discussed among the Ghanaian youth.

The recently passed bill has attracted criticisms within the spectrum of the economic connoisseurs.

In an interview with the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Abdul Mumin Haruna on the celebration of Eid Ul Fitr on the Sompa TV programme dubbed 'Na Menim', the religious leader relinquished the need for citizens to pay dues to help grow the economy.

He shares the view that the economy wont survive if people refuse to pay tax.

"In the olden days, the paying of the tithe was a shield to safeguard one’s resources (wealth). one becomes financial incapacitated if we fail to pay our tithe, and so is a country retrogressed in its development when citizens refused to pay tariffs. the need to pay for these taxes was ordained even in every religious book.

"The e-levy is also a form of dues (tax) that one pays to support the economic growth of the country. we Muslims have no problem paying our tithes, it’s equally important that we pay our tax to the country, he told Mr Collins Amo Poku on Sompa TV.