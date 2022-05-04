ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ashanti Regional Chief Imam endorses E-levy

By Eric Murphy Asare || Contributor
General News Ashanti Regional Chief Imam endorses E-levy
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Electronic Transaction Levy, commonly known as E-levy has become the talking point in many discussions within the country, arguably the most discussed among the Ghanaian youth.

The recently passed bill has attracted criticisms within the spectrum of the economic connoisseurs.

In an interview with the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Abdul Mumin Haruna on the celebration of Eid Ul Fitr on the Sompa TV programme dubbed 'Na Menim', the religious leader relinquished the need for citizens to pay dues to help grow the economy.

He shares the view that the economy wont survive if people refuse to pay tax.

"In the olden days, the paying of the tithe was a shield to safeguard one’s resources (wealth). one becomes financial incapacitated if we fail to pay our tithe, and so is a country retrogressed in its development when citizens refused to pay tariffs. the need to pay for these taxes was ordained even in every religious book.

"The e-levy is also a form of dues (tax) that one pays to support the economic growth of the country. we Muslims have no problem paying our tithes, it’s equally important that we pay our tax to the country, he told Mr Collins Amo Poku on Sompa TV.

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Ghana can only maintain democracy with press freedom—US Embassy
04.05.2022 | General News
GAEC to research into mosquito breeding sites at Kwabenya
04.05.2022 | General News
Akufo-Addo and Bawumia mourn Abraham Blay
04.05.2022 | General News
Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper in Ghana for YDUA public lecture
03.05.2022 | General News
Ghana is blessed with religious tolerance, progressive religious leadership — Bawumia
03.05.2022 | General News
Otumfuo arrives in US for Memphis in May
03.05.2022 | General News
UENR, 28 others delve deeper into converting waste to electricity, fertilizer
03.05.2022 | General News
Workers Day Games: Police Service team succumbs to Prisons’ Service team
03.05.2022 | General News
Range Rover somersaults thrice at Labone junction, all four persons threw out
03.05.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line