Kekeli Muslim Community wish all Muslims Eid Mubarak and Congratulate Muslims for a Successful Ramadan Fasting

The Leadership of Kekeli Muslim Community wishes to congratulate all Muslims across the globe for the successful 2022 Ramadan Fasting.

Eidul Fitr is the festival in which Muslims all over the world celebrate the end of Ramadan fasting and reflect on its benefits such as self discipline and consciousness, increased devotion, abstinence from wrongful acts, etc and hope to emulate the b nefits afterwards.

Fasting in the month of Ramadan is the fourth pillar of Islam where every sane person is expected to abstain from personal desires such as food, water, matrimonial intimacy among others from the dawn to sunset. It should be noted that only Allah (almighty God) knows the reward His servant receives for adhering to His clarion directive.

The Holy month of Ramadan serves as a reformation period for mankind to absolutely submit his entire live to the worshiping of only Allah (almighty God). This is where sinful persons distance themselves from the unacceptable acts like smoking, taking in of alcohol, promiscuous intimacy relationship and among others instead, giving in charity to the needy that manifest during sahoor and iftar, and supplications to Allah for expiation of sins are highly encouraged.

As the Ramadan 2022 has ended, the leadership of Kekeli Muslim Community is calling on all Muslims to continue to exhibit the beautiful moral character adopted during Ramadan, even after the Fasting.

We further use this opportunity to solicit for support towards a fruitful Eid Feast for our new converts predominantly in the Volta Region. Such kind gesture should be directed to the leadership.

We pray to Allah to provide us with endless peace in Ghana, grant the leadership with wisdom to continue to govern the country for development. We pray for peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians and other faiths in this country for together we build a prosperous nation.

May Allah accept our sawm, dua, salat and charitable deeds. Ameen Eid Mubarak

····· ········· Sheikh Asass Ali Abass

Director