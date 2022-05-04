Let us continue to uphold the values of humanity beyond Ramadan — Bawumia to Muslims

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Muslims to uphold the great values they showed to humanity during the just ended holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing Muslims at the National Eid al Fitr celebration at the Independence Square in Accra, Dr. Bawumia urged Muslims to continue to show kindness to humanity beyond the month of Ramadan, as they did during the Holy month.

"Beyond the Eid, let us uphold the great Islamic values of selflessness, generosity and compassion we showed towards humanity during the month of Ramadan," said Dr. Bawumia.

"Let us continue to be each others' keeper, love one another and be tolerant of each other regardless of religious and political affiliation,"

The Vice President, whose address touched extensively on gratitude to God, for what he said, has been Allah’s immense grace to the country, following the return to normal life from restrictions and devastation of covid-19.

He urged Muslims, and the country at large to be grateful to the Almighty Allah, for seeing the country through the covid situation, following decisive steps by the government to contain the pandemic.

"When covid-19 hit us, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, committed the nation into the hands of God by asking for special prayers from our faith-based leaders, as the government took a series of decisive steps to manage the pandemic and save lives of citizens," Dr. Bawumia said.

"In the past two years, all of us, as a people and as a nation, had to adjust our normal way of life and embrace new restrictions imposed by the government, as we battled together to overcome the devastating effects of Covid-19, which was sweeping through nations and causing devastating havoc."

"As part of the two-year restrictions, Hajj was cancelled, we observed Ramadan indoors, and we had to even perform eid prayers virtually with smaller groups. The usual fanfare was missing as we collectively obeyed the restrictions."

"Today, we are out in our numbers throughout the country observing Eid without nose masks, and our Christian brothers also converge at full capacity for services without nose masks. Other aspects of social and economic life in the country, including our land boarders, which had been closed for two years, are back to normal."

"This exciting development is another special grace from God, which we have to be very thankful for as a nation," said the Vice President.

With Muslims around the country out to celebrate Eid al Fitr in their numbers, Dr. Bawumia called for modest celebration, and further urged both the Muslim and Christian community to continue to live peacefully to impact more positively on national development.

'As we converge at various Eid grounds and reunite with our families, friends and loved ones, let us savour the moment, but in moderation, especially on our various streets"

'Let us continue to strengthen our ties, regardless of our different religious identity so that we can continue to positively influence our communities and the nation."

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who led the Eid prayers, prayed for the President, the Vice President and the nation.