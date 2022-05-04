We need healthcare system in Ghana that works for everybody — Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said he is yearning for a day where there will be high quality healthcare service in Ghana so that people will not have to fly abroad for medical attention.

Speaking to journalists on an initiative by the Volta Regional hospital to raise 3.2million dollars to support the procurement of equipment for its cardiothoracic centre, Mr Ablakwa said there was the need to build healthcare system that works for everybody.

“We need to build a healthcare that works for our people, for all of us,” he said.

He added “It is not every medical condition that you can be privileged to be transported outside the location where you are. I want to see a day where we will have very high quality healthcare so that we don’t have to fly anybody abroad, whether you are a VIP or you are a politician or whoever you are,” he said.

