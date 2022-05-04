ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s latest ranking on World Press Freedom Index ‘depressing’ – Affail Monney

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Affail Monney has described Ghana’s poor performance on the world press freedom index as depressing.

He stresses that events in the country, particularly the wanton attacks on journalists by the powers that be, lends credence to the country’s current position in the eyes of the world.

Ghana dropped 30 points to 60th position in the latest press freedom index released by Reporters Without Borders, out of 180 countries assessed with a score of 67.43.

This is the country’s lowest ranking in 17 years.

Speaking at the GJA’s commemoration of World Press Freedom Day in Accra, today, Wednesday, 4 May 2022, Affail Monney called on the Ghana Police Service to ensure it addresses the situation squarely by applying the law fairly at all times irrespective of who is involved in such heinous crimes.

For his part, the chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Yaw Boadu Aye-Boafo charged the media in Ghana to be mindful of what it churns out by exercising utmost responsibility.

Source: Classfmonline.com

