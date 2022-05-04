ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov’t should have delayed implementation of E-Levy for SC to rule on injunction case — Inusah Fuseini

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Inusah Fuseini
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Inusah Fuseini

Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP), Inusah Fuseini has said government should have, out of respect for the Supreme Court suspended the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, the government through the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) started the implementation of the controversial levy although there is an injunction application before the Supreme Court.

The injunction application was filed last month by three Minority MPs led by Haruna Iddrisu alongside Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Mahama Ayariga.

Speaking to TV3 on Wednesday, Inusah Fuseini said while the GRA had every right to start the implementation of the E-Levy, government should have waited.

“An injunction was not secured. The motion was filed and it was brought to the attention of the A-G but the question is if an application is filed…does it constitute an injunction?

“The fact that you filed an injunction does not necessarily injunct the process but out of respect, they [government] should have waited for the determinations by the court,” the former MP for Tamale Central said.

The Supreme Court is today, May 4, 2022, set to hear the injunction application case from the Minority MP’s.

If a ruling goes in favour of the Minority MP’s, the GRA will immediately halt the implementation of the levy.

Should the injunction application be thrown out then ‘aluta continue’.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
'If he will go, let him go in good health, on victory note' – Duncan-Williams prays for ailing Benny Hinn
04.05.2022 | Headlines
Afi Yakubu appointed new Executive Secretary of Small Arms Commission
04.05.2022 | Headlines
No commitment from Akufo-Addo for press freedom; it 's sad – Sulemana Braimah
04.05.2022 | Headlines
Parliamentarians who passed E-Levy have failed the people; they must be voted out – KKD
04.05.2022 | Headlines
E-Levy: Supreme Court hears Minority’s injunction application today
04.05.2022 | Headlines
I'm an unrepentant believer of democracy - Mahama
03.05.2022 | Headlines
‘SHS shouldn’t be free for all, some must pay for it’ – Prof. Ernest Aryeetey
03.05.2022 | Headlines
Eid-ul-Fitr: Akufo-Addo sends best wishes to Muslims
03.05.2022 | Headlines
Ghana drops 30 places in world press freedom index; now ranks 60
03.05.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line