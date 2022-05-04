Gov’t should have delayed implementation of E-Levy for SC to rule on injunction case — Inusah Fuseini

Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP), Inusah Fuseini has said government should have, out of respect for the Supreme Court suspended the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, the government through the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) started the implementation of the controversial levy although there is an injunction application before the Supreme Court.

The injunction application was filed last month by three Minority MPs led by Haruna Iddrisu alongside Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Mahama Ayariga.

Speaking to TV3 on Wednesday, Inusah Fuseini said while the GRA had every right to start the implementation of the E-Levy, government should have waited.

“An injunction was not secured. The motion was filed and it was brought to the attention of the A-G but the question is if an application is filed…does it constitute an injunction?

“The fact that you filed an injunction does not necessarily injunct the process but out of respect, they [government] should have waited for the determinations by the court,” the former MP for Tamale Central said.

The Supreme Court is today, May 4, 2022, set to hear the injunction application case from the Minority MP’s.

If a ruling goes in favour of the Minority MP’s, the GRA will immediately halt the implementation of the levy.

Should the injunction application be thrown out then ‘aluta continue’.