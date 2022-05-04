ModernGhana logo
Parliamentarians who passed E-Levy have failed the people; they must be voted out – KKD

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ghanaian media guru, Kwesi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD has called on Ghanaians in various constituencies to vote out Members of Parliament (MP) who passed the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast show on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the brands and culture expert said MPs who supervised the approval of the controversial levy have done a great disservice to the citizenry.

According to him, the government did not think through the E-Levy very well.

“I think that things have not been thought out well. I don't think the NPP has failed us. Our parliamentarians have failed us. Our members of Parliament have done us a great disservice,” Kwesi Kyei Darkwah shared.

He said MP’s must have a rethink of why they are in Parliament and begin to listen to the cries of the people who voted them there.

“They should think about the interest of the people who voted them into that position not the interest of their political parties,” KKD stressed.

