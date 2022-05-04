ModernGhana logo
E-Levy: Supreme Court hears Minority’s injunction application today

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Supreme Court is set to sit on the injunction application filed by the Minority in Parliament against the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) today.

The Minority in Parliament led by its leader Haruna Iddrisu alongside Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Mahama Ayariga filed the application at the Supreme Court last month seeking to stop the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) from going ahead with the E-levy.

Despite the application, the GRA on Sunday, May 1, 2022, commenced the implementation of the controversial E-Levy.

Ahead of the hearing today, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says they are ready for the showdown in the Supreme Court.

“Good morning, folks.

“Finally, the day for the E-Levy showdown in the Supreme Court is here.

“We are ready to fearlessly and uncompromisingly defend and uphold the 1992 Constitution — may God help us.

“We deeply appreciate your unflinching solidarity,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa posted on his Facebook page.

