Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper in Ghana for YDUA public lecture

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and YDUA president, Louisa Atta-Agyemang

03.05.2022

The 22nd Prime Minister for Canada Rt. Hon. Stephen Harper has arrived in Ghana for the The Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA) Conference 22.

The former Canadian Prime Minister arrived in Ghana on Monday 2nd May, 2022 and was met on arrival by President of YDUA, Louisa Atta-Agyemang who will be hosting the 22nd Prime Minister of Canada and a host of their members and diplomats in a three day conference.

Rt. Hon Stephen Harper will today deliver a public lecture at the Cedi Conference Centre - University of Ghana on the theme “Democracy and Geo-politics: a Global Perspective on the Changing Dynamics of the International Order.”

The former Prime Minister is expected to speak on issues relevant to governance in Africa and how the international happenings affect the continent.

Expected at the lecture is the Chief of Staff Hon, Frema Opare, the Canadian High Commissioner, Ministers of State and members from the diplomatic community.

Before the Public Lecture at 3pm, the former Prime Minister will be at the Presidency for a bilateral meeting with the president H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo and also for the Confernment of YDUA peace award.

Rt. Hon. Stephen Harper is expected to leave Ghana on Thursday May 5.