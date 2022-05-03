Eid-ul-Fitr: Jomoro MCE supports Muslims with food items

03.05.2022 LISTEN

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region, Miss Louisa Iris Arde has presented food items to Muslim community in the area to celebrate this year's Eid-ul-Fitr.

The food items donated include; bags of rice, bags of sugar, gallons of cooking oil, among other items to the Jomoro Municipal Chief Imam on behalf of Muslims in the Municipal for onward distribution.

The gesture formed part of the Assembly's solidarity to the Muslims as they climax the month of Ramadan with the Eid-ul-Fitr, the feast of giving alms to the poor and needy.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.

Making the presentation, the Jomoro MCE, Miss Louisa Iris Arde thanked the Muslims for remaining faithful to Allah till date.

She also thanked them for fasting and praying for the Jomoro Municipality and Ghana at large.

The MCE urged Muslims to strive to live by these values and cloak the month of Ramadan in Sanctity and holiness.

She called on them to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr in moderate manner also live in peace with other religious believers in the Municipality to accelerate development.

"Do not use this festival to engage in any act of immortality, the celebration should be done in moderate manner and also I will urge you to continue to live in peace with other religious people", she urged.

She took the opportunity to appeal to them to rally behind President Akufo-Addo government and pray for the President and his appointees.

She said she would continue to show love to Muslims in her Municipality.

Receiving the food items on behalf of the Muslims, the Jomoro Municipal Chief Imam, Alhaji Sheikh Mohammed Osman Suleman commended the MCE and the Jomoro Municipal Assembly for the kind gesture and promised to distribute the items evenly.

He called on the government to support Zongo communities with developmental projects.

The Chief Imam took the opportunity to urge the Muslim youth to be law-abiding and also take their education seriously.

He said Islamic religion means peace and underscored the need to see the religion as disciplined and peaceful.