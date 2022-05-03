ModernGhana logo
Eid-ul-Fitr: Akufo-Addo sends best wishes to Muslims

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his best wishes to Ghanaian Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Muslims in the country have today joined the world to celebrate the annual Eid-ul-Fitr after completing the 30-day fasting in the month of Ramadan.

In a message from President Akufo-Addo to Muslims, he has prayed for the protection and blessings of Allah for all.

“On behalf of government and the people of Ghana, I send best wishes to all Muslims on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.

“May Allah be with us all, and may he continue to protect and bless us,” President Akufo-Addo said in a post on his Twitter page.

