Clap for Jesus Fun Club donates to Hanukkah Children’s Home

Members of Clap for Jesus Fun Club, an all-male social group based in New Town, a suburb of Sunyani, took advantage of the May Day holiday on Monday to spend some quality time with the inmates of the Hanukkah Children’s Home at Baakoniaba.

The members, made up of various professionals, also presented a variety of food and non-food items valued at about Ghc 3,500.00 and a cash of Ghc 500.00 to the home.

The items included 21 packs of soft drinks, five bags of rice, gallons of oil, tins of sardine, mackerel, tin-tomato, toiletries and several others.

Hanukkah Children’s Home, established in 2008 by Mr. Moses Asaglo and his wife Mariette with six children, currently has about 45 children.

About 300 children who were once inmates of the orphanage have so far been successfully integrated into their families or other homes.

Compassion

Making the presentation on behalf of the group, its Chairman, Mr. Kwabena Adu Owusu-Ansah, said the Fun Club would be 30 years next year and it deemed it appropriate to once again reach out to the marginalised in society.

He said members of the Fun Club, who are currently 69 in number, all fathers and parents has always been their desire to show love and compassion to others, especially the deprived.

Mr. Owusu-Ansah called on other groups, organisations and institutions to be kind, loving and compassionate to people, especially the needy in society.

The Founder of Hanukkah Children’s Home, Moses Asaglo, could not hide his excitement over the gesture and commended members of the group for remembering their younger ones in the home.

“This is not the first time you are doing this here and I know it won’t be the last time too. God richly bless you all and keep you safely in his arms always”, he added.