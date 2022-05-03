ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.05.2022 Social News

Ei-dir Fitir: Sempe Akwashongtse Appeals To Muslim Philanthropists to Support their communities

By Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
Nii Adotey Odaawulu INii Adotey Odaawulu I
03.05.2022 LISTEN

Nii Adotey Odaawulu I, the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, a businessman, philanthropist and an influential personality within the Muslim and the Ga communities has appealed to other philanthropists and businessmen to support and encourage the youth to undergo skill training.

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse made the appeal during his Ei-dul Fitir message to Muslims around the world.

He said Muslim communities in Ghana have many talented youths who are willing to do productive things for themselves and their communities, but their ambition and talents have been shattered due to the lack of financial support and encouragement.

He said a little support will go a long way to develop the Muslim communities in diverse ways and bring a good name to all Muslims in the country.

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, who doubles as the Sarkin Talba of Greater Accra Hausa Chief, Alhaji Kabiru English further appealed to other philanthropists and influential persons to make the education of needy but brilliant Muslim students their topmost priority by offering them support that will see them through their education.

This, he said will ensure the country produce more doctors, nurses, lawyers, engineers among others.

He noted that the Muslim communities in particular and the nation as a whole will benefit from their support and they will forever be remembered.

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, used the occasion to wish the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu, all Muslims chiefs in the country and all Muslims around the globe Eid Kareem.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Eid-ul-Fitr: Jomoro MCE supports Muslims with food items
03.05.2022 | Social News
Clap for Jesus Fun Club donates to Hanukkah Children’s Home
03.05.2022 | Social News
Serve humanity with high sense of dedication and care - Pastors told
03.05.2022 | Social News
Peace Council and DANIDA sensitize Sampa residents on terrorism and violent extremism
03.05.2022 | Social News
Kenyasi: Driver arrested for insecure loading, careless driving and causing damage
03.05.2022 | Social News
CLOGSAG shoots down centralised collection of property rates
03.05.2022 | Social News
Immediately address the sorry state of Korle Bu morgue – HeSEHPAG charges MoH
03.05.2022 | Social News
British Council, EU-ACT train CSOs effective regulatory framework, monitoring of societal ills
03.05.2022 | Social News
Afenyo-Markin hailed for promoting culture as Effutu celebrates Aboakyire festival
02.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line