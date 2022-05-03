It's not difficult to pass at University of Cape Coast if you stake to your books — Leonard Kweku Ahiale

03.05.2022 LISTEN

University Of Cape Coast College of Distance Education, DESAG-Western hosted it Akwaaba Night and End of Academic Year Dinner in Takoradi to bring all Alumni of the university together and welcome new students who has been enrolled into their various programmes of the institution's Distance Education.

UCC College of Distance Education has become the leading institution for creating the opportunity for persons who wish to further their education but for the nature of their jobs cannot be engaged as a regular student to cease the opportunity of achieving their academic goals through Distance learning.

The student body of the University Distance Education Students Association of Ghana (DESAG), Western Region organized the programme as the first of it kind to create networking between the current students and Alumni of the institution.

Speaking to the participants, the National UCC CoDE Alumni president, Hon Leonard Kweku Ahiale addressed students on the notion that the University is stressing it students and make learning difficult when enrolled.

Mr Ahiale rather emphasized on the opportunities that behold any Alumni of the University because of the time tested integrity and genuineness of awarding students who have passed through the University successfully.

He stated, "I started as a Diploma student, then I had my first and second Degrees and now I am a course Tutor."

Mr Ahiale however, noted that there's nothing easy on this earth hence serious student who get committed to their books will surely obtain good grades from the institution.

As the main archetect of the programme, the Western Regional DESAG president Mr Jacob Odarkwei was elated for a successful programme which is the first of it kind.

He asserted that, the idea is to create connection between current and past students of the University which could help in networking for better opportunities especially for students who have completed and still seeking for job opportunities.

"We coming together like this will help us in building under one umbrella so that we can help each other and also kill boredom, most especially for those of us who are not employed because I know there are a lot of great men among us who can connect you if there is any job vacancy," he stated.

He therefore believe this programme has come to stay so that his successors with continue with it after he has left office. He thank all the executives for putting up that spirited team work and those who graced the occasion

Chairperson of the night, Mrs Ethel P Gardiner, lauded the the women who were present and ask them to continue with achieving more in their education.

She mentioned how difficult it is sometimes for them but with much zeal they will make it with ease.

Some of the guests on night were the immediate Past DESAG president Mr Nelson, and other National executives.

There were also side attraction like record dancing, charades, winning and dinning and photography which made the occasion lively.