Eid-ul-Fitr: I wish you Allah’s blessings – First Lady to Muslims

First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo

03.05.2022 LISTEN

The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has extended a goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

In a post on the Twitter page of the First Lady, she says she prays for Allah’s blessings and guidance for all Muslims.

“I wish you all Allah’s blessings and guidance as He draws us closer to Himself. Ramadan Kareem,” a post on the Twitter page of Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo reads.

After the annual 30-day fasting, Muslims in Ghana are joining their brothers and sisters from around the world to celebrate Eid.

In a video message on his social media platform today, H.E Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has prayed for Allah’s grace for all Muslims and their families.

“As we rejoice with our families and loved ones, let us remain thankful for his mercies and grace and continue to pray for our family, loved ones, and our dear country,” the Vice President said in a video message on his Twitter page.

Dr. Bawumia adds, “Let us continue to uphold our beautiful spirit of selflessness, generosity, and compassion we showed towards humanity during the month of Ramadan.”