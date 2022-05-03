ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.05.2022 Headlines

Eid-ul-Fitr: I wish you Allah’s blessings – First Lady to Muslims

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-AddoFirst Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo
03.05.2022 LISTEN

The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has extended a goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

In a post on the Twitter page of the First Lady, she says she prays for Allah’s blessings and guidance for all Muslims.

“I wish you all Allah’s blessings and guidance as He draws us closer to Himself. Ramadan Kareem,” a post on the Twitter page of Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo reads.

After the annual 30-day fasting, Muslims in Ghana are joining their brothers and sisters from around the world to celebrate Eid.

In a video message on his social media platform today, H.E Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has prayed for Allah’s grace for all Muslims and their families.

“As we rejoice with our families and loved ones, let us remain thankful for his mercies and grace and continue to pray for our family, loved ones, and our dear country,” the Vice President said in a video message on his Twitter page.

Dr. Bawumia adds, “Let us continue to uphold our beautiful spirit of selflessness, generosity, and compassion we showed towards humanity during the month of Ramadan.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Continue to uphold spirit of selflessness, compassion as we celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr – Bawumia urge Muslims
03.05.2022 | Headlines
Be measured in Eid celebrations – National Chief Imam to Muslims
03.05.2022 | Headlines
Eid-ul-Fitr: Let's continue to uphold spirit of selflessness, generosity and compassion — Bawumia
03.05.2022 | Headlines
I petitioned IGP, Attorney General to get interdiction on my bodyguard lifted – Xavier-Sosu
03.05.2022 | Headlines
Mahama challenges gov’t; insists Russia-Ukraine conflict not responsible for the suffering of Ghanaians
03.05.2022 | Headlines
Self-styled economic messiah Bawumia now a poster boy for economic mismanagement – Mahama
03.05.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo government has collateralized energy sector levy till 2035 – Mahama
03.05.2022 | Headlines
[Full text] Mahama’s speech on 'Ghana at a crossroad'
03.05.2022 | Headlines
A new NDC gov’t God willing will cancel E-levy – Mahama
03.05.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line