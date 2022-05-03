ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.05.2022 Headlines

Continue to uphold spirit of selflessness, compassion as we celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr – Bawumia urge Muslims

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Vice President, H.E Dr. Mahamudu BawumiaVice President, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
03.05.2022 LISTEN

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has admonished Muslims to continue to uphold the spirit of selflessness and compassion as they celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr.

After the annual 30-day fasting, Muslims in Ghana are joining their brothers and sisters from around the world to celebrate Eid.

In a video message on his social media platform today, H.E Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has prayed for Allah’s grace for all Muslims and their families.

“As we rejoice with our families and loved ones, let us remain thankful for his mercies and grace and continue to pray for our family, loved ones, and our dear country,” the Vice President said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Muslims to endeavour to at all times display selflessness and generosity.

“Let us continue to uphold our beautiful spirit of selflessness, generosity, and compassion we showed towards humanity during the month of Ramadan,” the Vice President stresses.

Listen to H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Eid-ul-Fitr: I wish you Allah’s blessings – First Lady to Muslims
03.05.2022 | Headlines
Be measured in Eid celebrations – National Chief Imam to Muslims
03.05.2022 | Headlines
Eid-ul-Fitr: Let's continue to uphold spirit of selflessness, generosity and compassion — Bawumia
03.05.2022 | Headlines
I petitioned IGP, Attorney General to get interdiction on my bodyguard lifted – Xavier-Sosu
03.05.2022 | Headlines
Mahama challenges gov’t; insists Russia-Ukraine conflict not responsible for the suffering of Ghanaians
03.05.2022 | Headlines
Self-styled economic messiah Bawumia now a poster boy for economic mismanagement – Mahama
03.05.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo government has collateralized energy sector levy till 2035 – Mahama
03.05.2022 | Headlines
[Full text] Mahama’s speech on 'Ghana at a crossroad'
03.05.2022 | Headlines
A new NDC gov’t God willing will cancel E-levy – Mahama
03.05.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line