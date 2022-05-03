Continue to uphold spirit of selflessness, compassion as we celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr – Bawumia urge Muslims

Vice President, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has admonished Muslims to continue to uphold the spirit of selflessness and compassion as they celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr.

After the annual 30-day fasting, Muslims in Ghana are joining their brothers and sisters from around the world to celebrate Eid.

In a video message on his social media platform today, H.E Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has prayed for Allah’s grace for all Muslims and their families.

“As we rejoice with our families and loved ones, let us remain thankful for his mercies and grace and continue to pray for our family, loved ones, and our dear country,” the Vice President said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Muslims to endeavour to at all times display selflessness and generosity.

“Let us continue to uphold our beautiful spirit of selflessness, generosity, and compassion we showed towards humanity during the month of Ramadan,” the Vice President stresses.

