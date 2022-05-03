ModernGhana logo
Wisconsin Tescon congratulates newly elected SRC executives

By Anuwar-Sadat Amadu
The Wisconsin International University College, Ghana chapter of the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy of New Patriotic Party (NPP) – (WIUC-TESCON) wishes to express our warmest congratulations to all the newly elected SRC Executives.

It is indeed a moment pride for us all as members of the Youth (Student) wing of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition for the electoral success at the just ended SRC elections.

We also wish to express our heart-felt gratitude to all students, the various Campaign Teams, and all our Members. Your names will be plated with gold in the history of student politics in Wisconsin University. Indeed, this is a clear indication that our human resource capacity is firm and solid.

To the new executives, H. E. Batiah Semi-Ulah Santi (President - Elect), H. E. Michael Hudo (Vice President - Elect), Melvine Gogan (General Secretary - Elect), H. E. Dora Goodhead (External Affairs President - Elect), Josita Gnonlonfoun (Financial Controller - Elect), Salamatu Fuseini (Womens' Commissioner - Elect), Olaide Badmus (External Affairs Secretary - Elect); as you embark upon your new responsibilities as SRC Executives, we wish to assure you and the entire student body of the continued friendship, support and collective interest which has existed between us over the years.

To the other aspirants who could make it, Emmanuel Kwasi Gyebi, Gifty Afenyo and Madina Adams, we wish you a better luck next time. You have demonstrated good sportsmanship and maturity in the aftermath of the elections. And to the Electoral Commission, we say kudos. Organising such a crucial elections despite such tight time constraints is no mean an achievement. You have been one of the best electoral commissions in our recent history.

We look forward to working with you (executives – elect) not only to develop closer relations with the SRC, but also to concert our efforts in the cause of peace and the brotherhood of all students.

It is our prayer that the almighty God grant you the wisdom of King Solomon to lead the SRC so us to vindicate our trust in you. Congratulations once again. Shalom!!

God Bless Ghana!!!

God Bless NPP!!!

God Bless Wisconsin!!!

God Bless TESCON!!!

God Bless us All!!!

Thank You.

Issued by: Communication Directorate

