03.05.2022 General News

Range Rover somersaults thrice at Labone junction, all four persons threw out

By CitiNewsRoom
03.05.2022 LISTEN

Four persons are receiving treatment at the Police Hospital in Accra after their car got involved in an accident at Labone in Accra.

The accident occurred in the early hours of May 2, 2022, at the Labone Junction.

According to the police, the victims, a lady, and three men, are currently in critical condition.

Families of the victims who declined to speak on record say they are worried about the severity of the injuries.

Eyewitnesses say the car was overspeeding and failed its brakes leading to it somersaulting, and flying the occupants out onto the road.

Eric Ayam, an Eyewitness to the accident spoke to Citi News.

“Around 6:30 this morning, I saw a Range Rover rush past us, I wondered where it was off to with such speed. In no time, I heard screaming from the back. The car had run into a billboard and somersaulted thrice. The four occupants of the car fell off.”

“I drew closer and to my surprise, I knew one of the passengers. I quickly sought help. I saw a military car approaching and I begged the service men for help.”

—citinewsroom

