I petitioned IGP, Attorney General to get interdiction on my bodyguard lifted – Xavier-Sosu

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, says he had to petition the Attorney General and the Inspector General of Police to get the interdiction on his personal bodyguard lifted.

On the 31st of October 2021, the Ghana Police Service suspended the bodyguard, Inspector Daniel Agbavor, for allegedly driving into a crowd recklessly during a protest, endangering the lives of two senior Police officers and the public.

Reports were that the driver, did that to prevent the Police from arresting the MP for his role in the chaotic protest against bad road network in parts of his constituency.

Speaking to Citi News, the Madina MP said the Police failed to hear the case internally to confirm the truth or otherwise of the claim.

“The rule is that when you interdict an officer you try the officer within 90 days. if it is not done, the interdiction would have to be lifted. This was however not done. The trial didn’t happen within 90 days and we petitioned the IGP and Attorney General against it.”

“We were glad to finally hear that the interdiction has been lifted. We are waiting to see the Police’s next action, and know what legal action to take.”

