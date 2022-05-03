ModernGhana logo
Kenyasi: Driver arrested for insecure loading, careless driving and causing damage

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Kenyasi District Police Command, on Sunday, May 1 arrested a 44-year-old articulated truck driver for insecure loading, careless driving and causing damage.

The suspect driver was in charge of a Man Diesel articulated vehicle loaded with 2750 boards of sawn lumber from Goaso towards Techiman and on reaching Ntotroso township, the trailer and the loads truncated from the truck and fell on the offside of the road. This also led to the destruction of some properties belonging to the market women by the roadside.

The Police have since cleared the road for vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, the suspect driver is in custody and will be processed for court, the Police said in a statement.

The accident vehicle has also been impounded at the station for further action.

In order to clamp down on insecure loading and its attendant issues, the Ahafo Regional MTTD Command has been directed to take immediate steps to check the menace on the road and any driver found culpable will be dealt with accordingly.

Source: Classfmonline.com

TOP STORIES

