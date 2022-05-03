Former Volta Regional Pastor of Great Commission Church laid to rest

Reverend Gabriel Dzigbordi Komla Opeku (retired), a former Volta Regional Pastor of the Greater Commission Church International (GCCI), has been laid to rest at Liati Odumase in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region.

He died on 26th of January, 2022, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, after a short illness at the age of 71.

Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah, the Chairman of the International Executive Council of GCCI and Apostle Professor Samuel Asuming-Brempong, the Chairman of the Ghana National Council of the GCCI jointly led hundreds of mourners including other apostles and bishops from across Ghana; alongside with dozens of priests, elders, deacons and deaconesses of the Church, to pay their last respect to the late Rev Opeku at Liati Odumase in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region.

The late Rev Opeku was survived by his wife, Mrs Vinolia Pearl Opeku, with whom he had five children, of which one has already gone to be with the Lord.

He was born on 30th May, 1950 at Liati Agbonyra in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region, to Mr Frederick Korkutse Opeku and Mrs Florence Opeku, both of blessed memory.

The late Rev Opeku, who was ordained as Reverend Minister on 9th October, 1983, pastored churches at Abutia, Peki Blengo, Kpando and Ho all in the Volta Region.

He also pastored in Wa in the Upper West Region and Tamale in the Northern Region.

The late Rev Opeku served on the Executive Council of the GCCI as the Director of Personnel and Director of Church Life, as well as the Volta Regional Pastor.

During his retirement period, he planted the Liati Odumase branch of GCCI.

He also served as Acting Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Volta Regional Chapter of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council.

Prior to entering the Pastoral Ministry, the late Rev Opeku worked at the Ameyi Chambers/Volta Lines from 1970 to 1971.

He also worked with the Civil Aviation Department, now Ghana Civil Aviation Authority from 1971 to 1978, where he rose through the ranks from Technical Officer in Training to Senior Technical Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah, the Chairman of the International Executive Council of the GCCI, in his homily said he was excited that Rev Opeku had finished well and that he had gone home to be with his maker; saying "I also want to finish well".

He said the fact Christ had risen from the dead was a prove that there was hope for the Christian after death.

He advised Christians to prefer going to heaven, because in heaven there would be no more pain and no more sin; saying "a time is coming when there will be no more pain, no more tears. Heaven is better than this place (earth) because you are a stranger here."

Mrs Vinolia Pearl Opeku in her a tribute said: "Indeed, you have been my rock, you have been a great irreplaceable pillar for me, for our children, grandchildren and our children-in-laws."

"You showed much love to me and the kids and you were always at their beck and call."

Madam Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Afadjato South, in her tribute, said the late Rev Opeku was the prayer pillar behind her during the election campaign period.

She recounted that on one of her campaign rounds, a community became very hostile towards her and that when she got Liati Odumase, the late Rev Opeku gave her a word of encouragement that "my daughter, this is a divine calling, pursue and God will give you victory".

Other key personalities of GCCI who were at the funeral include Apostle Professor Samuel Asuming-Brempong, the Chairman of the Ghana National Council of the GCCI, and his wife, Professor Stella Asuming-Brempong.

Others were Apostle Joseph Kwabena Antwi, a former Chairman of GCCI Ghana; Apostle Samuel Vincent Ansah, a former Vice Chairman, Finance and Administration; Apostle Komla Ebenezer Hagan, a former Director of Personnel, and Apostle Richard Kwame Adanu, Volta Regional Pastor.

Other Members of the Ghana National Council of the GCCI, who were also at the funeral include Rev Godson Gbloe, Vice Chairman Finance and Administration; Rev Larry Nayo; Director of Finance and Administration; Rev Charles Akasreku, Director of Church Life; Reverend Alexander Obeng Oguamenah, Director of Personnel; Rev Alex Boakye-Yiadom, Director of Ministries and Rev Samuel Arthur, Director of Evangelism.