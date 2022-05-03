Immediately address the sorry state of Korle Bu morgue – HeSEHPAG charges MoH

03.05.2022 LISTEN

The Health Sector Environmental Health Practitioners Association–Ghana (HeSEHPAG) has charged the Ministry of Health (MoH) and all relevant stakeholders to attend to the poor sanitary conditions at the morgue of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

In the last 48 hours, an expose by GHOne TV has gone viral after bringing to light the inhumane conditions mortuary workers are left to work in at the Korle Bu morgue.

After watching the video, the National Executive Council of Health Sector Environmental Health Practitioners Association issued a press release to confirm the content of the video is true.

While commending GHOne TV for the expose, HeSEHPAG has called on the management of the hospital, the Ministry of Health and its Minister, and all other relevant stakeholders to take action to address the situation.

“The NEC would like to humbly call on the Management and the Board of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), the Hon. Minister, Ministry of Health (MOH), the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA), the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency (MoFFA) and other key Stakeholders as a matter of urgency and with all seriousness it deserves to attend to the needs of the Morgue of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) and that of all other healthcare facilities both public and private to ensure that there is high standards of sanitation as well as free from public health or statutory nuisances that may pose a very high risk to the Mortuary Workers and the licensed Sanitarians (Environmental Health Officers), other Health Professionals/Staff, Clients, Visitors, Family of Clients and the General Public,” parts of the HeSEHPAG press release reads.

In conclusion, NEC says it is ready and willing to work diligently with the Management and the Board of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, and all other Teaching Hospitals, Municipal, and District Hospitals in achieving the Health for All goal in Ghana.

Below is a copy of the HeSEHPAG press release: