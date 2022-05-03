Jacob Osei Yeboah wants Ghana to lead Africa to carve a working democracy to promote real development

Ghanaian politician, Jacob Osei Yeboah is advocating for Ghana to lead Africa to carve a working democracy that will inspire development for the people of the continent.

This is contained in his message to Muslims on the occasion of the celebration of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his statement, Jacob Osei Yeboah stresses that the time has come for Ghana to be a pioneer for Africa and lead the way as often regarded as the continent’s beacon of democracy.

“The time has come for Ghanaians to lead Africa to carve her own democracy from the originality and purpose.

“Let Ghana lead Africa to carve our own working democracy to build a cohesive society poised for real development in peace. Peace be upon us all,” parts of the statement from the former Presidential candidate of Ghana reads

For starters, Jacob Osei Yeboah has called for research into the history of democracy and Multiparty Democracy a term which is oxymoron, contradiction, and pointedly foolish to pursue in democracy after the Ramadan.

Read more from the statement below:

To All Noble Muslims especially, the youth in Ghana, Eid Mubarak.

Assalaamu alaikum wa rahmatullaahi wa barakaatuhu,

On behalf of the office of JOY2012 and my own behalf, we wish our compatriots Muslims a blessing Eid Mubarak.

The 2022 has been a year of great phenomenon of roller coaster political environment that keeps the whole nation in Constance dizziness and near fainting after 30 years of defending what has come to be known as multiparty democracy.

The time has come for Ghanaians to lead Africa to carve her own democracy from the originality and purpose.

Paul Johnson, a British Catholic Journalist wrote, “The study of history is a very powerful antidote to contemporary arrogance. It is humbling to discover how many of our glib assumptions, which seem to us novel and plausible, have been tested before, not once but many times and in innumerable guises; and discovered to be, at great cost, wholly false”.

We need after Ramadan to research into history of democracy and Multiparty Democracy a term which is oxymoron, contradiction and pointedly foolish to pursue in democracy. We can then agree with Paul Johnson that our discovery is at great cost, wholly false. We do not need to destroy ourselves for only a few Machiavellians in the political parties. We need to practice majoritarian democracy without political parties inclinations or alignment which are all part of divide and rule tactics. We need to boycott multiparty democracy to save the future generations after us.

Allah ta'aalaa will never change His blessings and the fortunes of a people unless the people take the initiative to change themselves. "For surely Allah will never change the grace which He hath bestowed on a people until they change what is in their (own) souls; and verily Allaah is He Who heareth and knoweth (all things)." (Qur'aan: Al-Anfaal, 8:53)

Let Ghana leads Africa to carve our own working democracy to build a cohesive society poised for real development in peace. Peace be upon us all. Aameen.

Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY2012)

2012 & 2016 Independent Presidential Candidate

