02.05.2022 Social News

Afenyo-Markin hailed for promoting culture as Effutu celebrates Aboakyire festival

By Reporter
Afenyo-Markin hailed for promoting culture as Effutu celebrates Aboakyire festival
02.05.2022 LISTEN

For the first time in the history of Effutu, Aboakyire festival would be celebrated in an environment of culturally enhanced projects done by Hon. Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu and Deputy Majority leader of Ghana's 8th parliament.

The Osimpam Heritage Centre would better tell the story of Effutu' emancipation, the cultural struggle: the journey from Timbuktu to Simpa the present home.

Effutu as a community was built with the sweat of the fisherfolks with Ofari Nyi Kwagya statue erected at Yepimso to recognise their contribution to the growth of Winneba.

At Akosua City is the city beautification project that acknowledges the efforts of the Ewe community to the development of Effutu.

As a people they must reconcile their differences and unite for accelerated development. At the Winneba junction is the reconciliation roundabout. The historic two of Ghana; Dr JB Danquah and Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The unity square at the winneba traffic light signifies the spirit of unity of the people that drives development.

This year's Aboakyire will be commemorated with a great essence of promoting culture and tourism in the land of Effutu.

These heights are a reality because of Afenyo-Markin's Effutu Dream.

