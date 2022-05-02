ModernGhana logo
Tano North MP organises sporting games for security services

By Dennis Peprah || Contributor
Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North constituency has organised fun games to strengthen the existing friendship between security services in the Tano North Municipality to mark the Workers Day celebration.

With support from the Foana Consult, the "Tano North Constituency Security Games" featured teams from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Prisons Service.

The teams would participate in football gala and indoor games including ludo, Oware, and draught as well as volley ball and table tennis.

Addressing the opening session of the fun games, underway at Duayaw-Nkwanta, Dr Prempeh called for a healthy relationship collaboration between civilians and security services in the country.

She asked personnel of the various security services to remember they were once civilians before they entered the service and they would remain civilians after retirement.

Hence, the need for personnel to build healthy and cordial relations with the members of the public so that on retirement, they would be able to co-exit peacefully in society.

Dr Prempeh who said she had served as a prison officer for almost decade indicated that without the cooperation and support of the members of the public, it would be extremely difficult for the security services to maintain and law order as well as fight crime.

She noted that crime had become more sophisticated and security services required the support of civilians to succeed in crime control.

Dr Prempeh indicated particularly that modern policing demanded shared and collective responsibility between the police and civilians so that the latter could easily inform the former about people with questionable characters and strange movements in society.

She commended personnel of the various security services for their commitment to duty and hard work, saying "we are all enjoying the prevailing peace of the country because of your dedication to duty".

Dr Prempeh however, called on the security services to always exhibit high sense of professionalism on the course of their duties, and asked the members of the public not to see them as enemies.

