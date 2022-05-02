02.05.2022 LISTEN

Is the fight against corruption a mirage or reality? The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) local chapter of Transparency International in response to the question identified factors eroding the gains in the fight against corruption in Ghana, which include excessive partisan politics and a lack of sustained and effective measures to support the fight.

Mr. Michael Boadi, GII Funds Raising Manager said there was also poor coordination among state institutions responsible for the fight against corruption, a lackadaisical approach by the government, and the failure to foster local ownership to ensure that the public actively participates in the formulation and implementation of the laws.

Mr. Boadi was speaking at the 12th monthly stakeholder engagement seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office which is a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Tema.

The monthly engagement also serves as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters towards national development in general and the growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

Speaking on the topic: “Is the fight against corruption a mirage or reality?" The GII Funds Raising Manager, further said Ghana, was yet to adequately understand the dynamics and complexity of corruption.

Mr. Boadi also said even though Ghana was always among the first five countries to ratify international conventions on issues such as corruption, the country was unable to domesticate them to achieve the needed aims.

He disclosed that GII has launched the “Eye on the Corruption” app application platform, to help people easily report incidents of corruption either as a victim, or witnesses of corrupt actions.

He said so far GII has received over 800 corruption reports between January and April this year, stressing that by April 01, over 400 the cases were received through the platform.

He stressed that the reports doubled after GII intensified its campaign on the need to report corrupt practices on the Eye on Corruption App.

Mr. Boadi said out of the first 400 reports received, 27 were actual cases of corruption, noting that they had been dealt with.

He added that almost all the cases received were corruption-related, giving the assurance that they were being looked at.

Mr. Boadi stated that GII through a steering committee has resolved at least 80 percent of all reported cases adding that the committee has members from about 14 state institutions including the judicial service, CHRAJ, trade unions, Attorney General Department, and CID among others.

He added that the GII sometimes collaborates with investigative journalists to investigate some of the reports when need be, stating that complainants also receive legal advice and representation to see the case through successfully.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency, Tema Regional Manager urged stakeholders in the public service to step up the fight against corruption; as a result of corruption, the government cannot resource most of its institutions to perform their duties efficiently and effectively.

Mr. Ameyibor said the government and other organizations were making several interventions to curb the canker, stressing that the role of the media was critical in promoting good governance and controlling corruption.

He said the fight against corruption will bear little fruit without the media raising the awareness of public officials and the general public about the dangers of corruption and the duty of every citizen to combat corruption.

“The media needs to reinforce the work of anti-corruption bodies and strengthen the citizens to resist, condemn, and report corruption. Media houses should be actively involved in the fight against corruption by providing time and space for educating the general public on corruption, its impact on society, and how to address it”.

Mr. Ameyibor said the media must collaborate with anti-corruption bodies at the national, regional, and district levels and entreated them to be bold in publishing information about corrupt officials and be prepared to « name and shame without compromise.