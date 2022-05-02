Moroccan Ambassador celebrates Eid with Potters Village

Her Excellency Imane Ouaadil, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Ghana, celebrated the Eid and end of the Holy month of Ramadan with the children and pensioners of the Potter's Village orphanage house in Dodowa, in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

The Ambassador of Morocco and her team enjoyed joyful dancing and singing performances by the beautiful children of the Village and handed them story books, puzzles, chess games, and coloring supplies.

The Ambassador of Morocco handed a 7000 Ghana cedis donation consisting of bags of rice, oil, pasta, biscuits, boxes of mackerel and sardines cans, sanitizers, soap, sanitary pads and other personal hygiene items to the house Director Mrs Sophia Naana Myers for the children and pensioners of the Potter’s Village.

The Potter’s Village is a charitable organization founded in May 2000, with the aim of providing care and support to women and children who suffer from domestic violence and all forms of abuse.