ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Moroccan Ambassador celebrates Eid with Potters Village

Social News Moroccan Ambassador celebrates Eid with Potters Village
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Her Excellency Imane Ouaadil, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Ghana, celebrated the Eid and end of the Holy month of Ramadan with the children and pensioners of the Potter's Village orphanage house in Dodowa, in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

The Ambassador of Morocco and her team enjoyed joyful dancing and singing performances by the beautiful children of the Village and handed them story books, puzzles, chess games, and coloring supplies.

The Ambassador of Morocco handed a 7000 Ghana cedis donation consisting of bags of rice, oil, pasta, biscuits, boxes of mackerel and sardines cans, sanitizers, soap, sanitary pads and other personal hygiene items to the house Director Mrs Sophia Naana Myers for the children and pensioners of the Potter’s Village.

The Potter’s Village is a charitable organization founded in May 2000, with the aim of providing care and support to women and children who suffer from domestic violence and all forms of abuse.

52202253101-i4ep276gfb-4b815be1-2d58-409f-8f1a-cb98d4bf858c

52202253101-i4ep276gfb-7b21f672-189e-4c97-9e36-8ddef6117aeb

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Is the fight against corruption a mirage or reality?
02.05.2022 | Social News
Exclude churches from ban on noise making - Dr. Bindan
02.05.2022 | Social News
DVLA to arrest and prosecute users of expired DV Plates
02.05.2022 | Social News
Accra Floods: We're tired of lip service—Asylum Down Residents
02.05.2022 | Social News
Africa would have been Heaven on earth if prayers answer everything — Ernesto Yeboah
02.05.2022 | Social News
Accra: Henry Quartey demolishes fence walls at Agbogbloshie
02.05.2022 | Social News
A/R: Kaase residents rush for fuel from overturned tanker
02.05.2022 | Social News
Our salaries no longer take us home – TUC
02.05.2022 | Social News
KNUST female student found dead
01.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line