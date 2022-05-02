Exclude churches from ban on noise making - Dr. Bindan

A renowned cleric, Dr. David Bindan, has reiterated his call for churches in Accra to be excluded from the annual ban on noise-making.

He made the call in a statement, saying it was a spiritual disorder and a reproach to the Lord Jesus Christ for any earthly agency to forbid clapping hands use of instruments, or in anyway dictate the form of activities in His Church at anytime outside the authority of God’s Word and the leading of the Holy Spirit.

Below is the full statement:

CHURCHES IN ACCRA EXCLUDED FROM THE ANNUAL BAN ON DRUMMING AND

NOISE MAKING

Considering the imminent spiritual implications, I am deeply moved by compassion towards the stakeholders of the annual ban on drumming and noise making in Accra seeing they have not excluded the holy house of God (Churches) from the ban in their 2022 announcement after the public divine announcement in June, 2021 and a clarified private communication to them in February, 2022.

As result, I would like to publicly reiterate for the last time that, “The holy house of God (Churches) where people gather to worship the Lord God of Heaven in the Name of the Lord Jesus Christ by the Holy Spirit, is divinely excluded from the annual ban because it’s a spiritual disorder and a reproach to the Lord Jesus Christ for any earthly agency to forbid clapping hands, use of instruments, or in anyway dictate the form of activities in His Church at anytime outside the authority of God’s Word and the leading of the Holy Spirit".

The stakeholders are hereby implored by the mercies of God to immediately include this exclusion of Churches from the ban, in their public announcements. Otherwise, as the Lord liveth before whom I stand, “The hand of the Lord God of Heaven is upon the city”, and by the 3rd day through the 30th day of the enforcement of the ban it shall be known that, “This matter is by the decree of the watchers, and the demand by the word of the holy ones: to the intent that the living may know that the most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will, and setteth up over it the basest of men” (Daniel 4:17 KJV).

“Oh Dearest Heavenly Father, you’re my witness that I have NOT kept your counsel in this matter from them to whom you sent me. In your judgement, exercise mercy for the precious souls purchased by the blood of your Son and my Lord Jesus Christ. Peace be upon Accra”. Amen!

Dr. David Bindan

(A son of God in Christ Jesus by the Holy Spirit)