Dzata cement opens Tamale depot, cautions public against scammers

Management of the newly established cement plant at Tema; Dzata Cement, has officially opened the company’s new depot in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale today, Sunday May 1, 2022.

Speaking on behalf of the management to journalists at the ceremony, Alhaji Abdulai said that Dzata cement is one of the best in the country and will not be sold at a price higher than the already existing cement prices in the Ghanaian market.

According to him, the depot will be dealing with the wholesalers, and that any businessman interested in dealing in Dzata cement as a retailer should contact the wholesalers.

He also used the opportunity to caution the general public against persons who engage in fraudulent activities in the name of Dzata cement to swindle unsuspecting people.

Alhaji Abdulai further revealed that the depot will not be dealing with mobile money numbers, but banks in their transactions to enable them avoid situations where scammer dupe their customers.

“Today we want to officially announce to the whole Northern Region, especially people who are into construction, that Dzata cement depot is opened for business. We are here 24/7, and anybody who buys Dzata cement a full trailer will have it transported to his destination for free”, he told the journalists.

“Our cement is made in Ghana. And it is of highest quality. That is why we are encouraging Ghanaians all over to patronize it. But make sure you buy from us directly. Be vigilant and don’t engage with fraudulent people to scam you. If anybody wants Dzata cement, the person should come here. Don’t deal with faceless people”, Alhaji Abdulai warned.

Dzata Cement company is a fully Ghanaian-owned cement processing factory located in Tema.

Construction of the factory began in 2011, and it started operations by the first quarter of 2018, which has created 1,200 direct jobs.

Its production capacity is projected to be 2 million tones of cement a year.

The new depot is located along Tamale-Kumasi Road, about 400 metres from the main gate of University for Development Studies (UDS) Dungu campus.