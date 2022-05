A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Otchere Darko has said that wages, interest payments and statutory funds alone added up to 144% of Ghana's tax revenue last year.

He said this is the reality that faces the country.

“Wages, interest payments and statutory funds alone added up to 144% of Ghana's tax revenue last year. This is the reality,” he said in a tweet to corroborate a point made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the May Day celebration on Sunday May 1.