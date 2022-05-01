ModernGhana logo
KNUST female student found dead

KNUST female student found dead
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A Level 400 female student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi has been found dead.

The deceased, Bernice Akyeama Baah, a Metallurgical Engineering student was found dead in her bathroom at Ayeduase over the weekend.

According to reports, she was found unresponsive and transported to the KNUST Hospital for treatment.

She was declared dead on arrival by the facility’s health officials.

The victim was electrocuted in an unspecified manner, but police have ordered an autopsy as part of their investigation.

The deceased's body has since been deposited at the KNUST hospital morgue depending autopsy.

Meanwhile, her colleagues are heartbroken by their classmates' untimely death as they have expressed their condolences over her sudden demise.

– DGN online

