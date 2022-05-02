ModernGhana logo
02.05.2022 Social News

Ghanaians react on social media as 'saviour' 1.5% E-levy takes effect

02.05.2022 LISTEN

Since midnight of 1st May 2022, social media in Ghana has been washed with several comments about the 1.5% E-levy.

The new tax took effect on May 1 despite widespread public complaints against it.

Most people who undertook mobile money transfers above GH¢100 confirmed the deduction of the 1.5% value tax in addition to the 1% service charge deducted by the sending mobile network operator.

A few users also complained about challenges with using the interoperability service to transfer funds from one mobile network operator to the other.

There have also been rare testimonies of third-party money transfer applications where the charges remained the same as there was no E-levy charge.

See more reactions below:

While the E-levy is only applied to transactions above GH¢ 100 a day, some Ghanaians claimed that they were charged on their transactions below the threshold amount.

Meanwhile, the term E-levy is dominating the trends on Twitter, with nearly 4,000 tweets at press time.

Other related hashtags; #ElevyforDevelopment, #YourTaxesAtWork and #GHsafewithNanaBawumia have also been observed with tweets amplifying the government’s position that the E-levy will bring more development to the country.

—citinewsroom

