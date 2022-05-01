Don't fall prey to false narratives, misinformation online —Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information, has urged the public not to fall prey to false narratives and misinformation online.

He said there were a lot of false narratives on social media and cautioned the public against such messages.

This follows the circulation of an edited video of the Minister reviewing a page of Mr George Andah, a former Deputy Communications Minister's book, “Determined to do More.”

In the edited version of the video and the narrative that has been spun on social media, Mr Oppong Nkrumah is seen reading a text “mischievously” claimed to be lessons from politics.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, in a statement accompanied with a video to clarify the context of his review of portions of the book, said: “What you see me reading are paragraphs of the book and not a speech by me.

He said the paragraphs he reviewed detailed a message someone had sent to the author (Mr Andah) when he announced that he was going into politics and why the person thought it was not a good idea.

The Information Minister said in the book and the paragraphs he read, Mr Andah narrated the story and further explained why he disagreed with the message and supposed lessons not to venture into politics.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, therefore, encouraged the public to watch the full video and or read the book, and not to fall prey to false narratives and misinformation online.

