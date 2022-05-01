May Day: You remain our eternal heroes, heroines – Mahama to Workers

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described Ghanaian workers as the heroes and heroines of the country.

In a message to celebrate workers on May Day today, Sunday, 1 May 2022, Mr Mahama said workers are the engine that propels the country and keeps it afloat.

“In periods of great economic strife and hopelessness, it is you who come to the peoples' rescue and provide the needed inspiration and industry to get the state back on the path of recovery.

"I have no doubt that your unconquerable spirit of resilience and service will lift us out of our present gloom. And this is why you remain our eternal heroes and heroines,” Mr Mahama said in a Facebook post.