ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghanaian workers join workers across the world to mark May Day

Headlines Ghanaian workers join workers across the world to mark May Day
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghanaian workers have joined many across the world to celebrate this year's May Day.

May Day which is also known as International Labour Day is used to commemorate the hard work of workers and to call for better working conditions

At 0800 hours on Sunday various worker groups were gathered at the Blackstar Square for the celebration

The theme for this year's celebration in Ghana is: 'Protecting Jobs and Incomes in the era of Covid-19 Pandemic and beyond."

The Ghana News Agency will bring you live updates on our various social media platforms

More Later

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Kathleen Addy appointed acting NCCE Chairperson
01.05.2022 | Headlines
Pay workers Cost of Living Allowance and stop the chorus on Covid-19 — TEWU tells govt
01.05.2022 | Headlines
May Day: You remain our eternal heroes, heroines – Mahama to Workers
01.05.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo launches Asamoah Gyan's "Legyandary" autobiography
01.05.2022 | Headlines
Your taxes are working — Akufo-Addo tell Ghanaians
01.05.2022 | Headlines
In this day and age, you're asking what you can benefit from gov't instead what to contribute — Bawumia
30.04.2022 | Headlines
Allow independent probe into COVID expenditure if you’re ‘clean’ – Mahama to gov’t
30.04.2022 | Headlines
It's regrettable that Akufo-Addo gov’t has abandoned constitutional review process – Mahama
30.04.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo fires Executive Director of Fisheries Commission
30.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line