Ghanaian workers join workers across the world to mark May Day

Ghanaian workers have joined many across the world to celebrate this year's May Day.

May Day which is also known as International Labour Day is used to commemorate the hard work of workers and to call for better working conditions

At 0800 hours on Sunday various worker groups were gathered at the Blackstar Square for the celebration

The theme for this year's celebration in Ghana is: 'Protecting Jobs and Incomes in the era of Covid-19 Pandemic and beyond."

