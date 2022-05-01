ModernGhana logo
01.05.2022 Social News

Fire destroys structures at Agbogbloshie market on May Day

01.05.2022 LISTEN

Fire has destroyed several wooden structures used as dwelling places at Komkomba Market (Agbogbloshie) in Accra on Sunday May 1.

The Ghana National Firs Service said in a statement on Sunday May 1 that eight (8) pumps were dispatched to the fire scene to douse the raging fire.

” Fire containment seriously underway by our plucky Firefighters,” the statement added.

Accra Regional Commander is currently at the fire scene to help commandeer the situation to normalcy, it further said.

No casualties yet, the statement indicated.

Source :3news.com

