Tamale: Student battles for his life after electrocution; needs Gh¢21,700 for surgery

A 22-year-old young man, Alhassan Shayibu from Jakara yili, a suburb of Tamale is currently battling for his Life at the Tamale Teaching Hospital for electrocution.

The young man is a student who normally during vacation follows his brother for satellite work.

Alhassan, unfortunately, three weeks ago went to work on a costumer's satellite when he got electrocuted. He was rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

However, after weeks of battling for his life, Alhassan has been diagnosed with a medical condition, “Anterior Cervical discectomy and fusion with titanium cage" and will require an amount of Gh¢ 21,700.00 to undergo a surgery which the family is unable to raise.

They are therefore appealing to the general public to help them raise the said amount to enable Alhassan undergo the surgery.

Find details of Alhassan's condition in the attached document below: