Two jailed 20 years each for robbery, causing harm and possessing firearm

Two persons; Korshie Atitso, age 23, and Wisdom Dzeke, age 25 have been jailed 20 years each by an Aflao Circuit Court for robbery, causing harm and possessing firearm without authority.

The two went through trial and were found to be guilty of the charges leading to their conviction.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Bob Wuda, narrated to the court, presided over by Mr Joseph Ofosu Behome, that on September 24, 2020, at about 0200hours, convicts and two others (at large), armed with a machete and five-rounds Taurus Ultra Lite 38 special revolver pistol, attacked a house at Kpogedi Zongo, occupied by Nigerien merchants.

The attack was ostensibly to rob them of three brand new motor bikes.

Prosecution said the robbers took four of the occupants hostage, amidst firing of the pistol, robbed the victims of their phones and an amount of GH¢250.00

“The gunshots and screaming of the victims attracted neighbours, who thronged the walled house to rescue the victims,” he said.

“On seeing the neighbours, Wisdom Dzeke and two others, believed to be Togolese, fled, leaving behind Atitso Korshie, who was trapped in the house with the pistol.”

While arresting Atitso, he aimed and shot at one Ahmed Zibo, aged 23, who sustained fracture on his left thigh.

Other neighbours pounced on Atitso and retrieved the pistol with nine live ammunition and called the police to the scene.

Chief Inspector Wuda said the victim, Mr Zibo, was later rushed to the St Anthony Hospital at Dzodze for treatment.

The prosecutor said during investigations, Atitso mentioned Dzeke and the other two as his accomplices.

The three robbers went into hiding until Dzeke was later arrested at Aflao on July 17, 2021, upon a tip off.

