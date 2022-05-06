Teacher arrested for dipping hands of 9-year-old girl in hot water for stealing GH¢2

06.05.2022 LISTEN

The police at Goaso in the Ahafo Region have arrested a basic school teacher, Madam Helena Serwaa for allegedly dipping the hands of a 9-year-old girl into a boiling water for allegedly stealing her GH¢2.

Both hands of the victim, Stephanie Nketiah Forkuo have been severely burnt by her guardian for the alleged petty theft.

Information gathered revealed that after allegedly endangered the life of the little girl, teacher Serwa failed to admit her to hospital until she got scared of the severity of the situation.

Out of fear, she admitted the suffering little girl at the Goaso Municipal Hospital and doctors after examining the situation called in the police to arrest the teacher.

The medical officers suspected foul play due to the degree of burns on the girl's hand.

Information gathered revealed that the husband of the suspect adopted the girl from her parents to put her in school.

However his wife claimed the child had been stealing from her and thus wanted to teach her some lessons.

The incident has been confirmed by the Ahafo Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) Coordinator, ASP Mavis Kumassah who took up the matter.

The Police officer said the suspect claimed the victim admitted stealing her GH¢2.

The officer added that the suspect decided to punish her by dipping her hands in a boiling water.

ASP Kumassah told this reporter that the suspect is a nursing mother and as a result of that has been granted bail but will soon be processed for court.

Due to the severity of the burns, he indicated that the suffering girl has been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further medical care.