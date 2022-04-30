ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Three communities in Wassa East gets support

By Frank Kwabena Danso
Regional News Three communities in Wassa East gets support
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Unipower Mining Company Limited, a mining firm operating in the Wassa East District of the Western Region have extended support to three communities within its operational area.

The gesture is to improve livelihood and support development projects within the mining catchment areas.

Beneficiary communities were Wassa Abetimasu, Kakabo and Sekyere Nsuta.

Items donated include two hundred bags of cement, 5 pockets of iron sheet, a tonne of iron rod and 60 plastic chairs.

Presenting the items on behalf of the company, the Wassa East District Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Boakye applauded the company for their proactiveness in responding to the needs of the people.

He added that the Assembly through the Assembly Member for the area will ensure that the items are used for the intended purpose.

The DCE further appealed to the communities to use dialogue and existing systems in conflict resolution to settle any misunderstanding between them and the company since it's the best approach in promoting.

Again Hon. Boakye appealed for the training and recruitment of the people within the mining areas.

The corporate affairs manager for Unipower Mr. Kwabena Ampim Darko, said management will do all it can to honour it's social responsibility to the people and all those who matter. He called for support of the District Authority and the people.

For his part the Assembly Member for Wassa Essamang electoral, Hon. Amos Adjei thanked the company for the gesture and assured them of their support in ensuring that they work in a harmonious environment.

He also appealed for the engagement of the youth in the area for employment.

More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
Wa West District: Health Risk Alert as Ninonteng Drinks from Polluted Dugout
30.04.2022 | Regional News
UW/R: Law Express, SDD-UBIDS hold forum on educational and carrier prospects in Law
29.04.2022 | Regional News
S/R: Full scale commercial charcoal business back despite ban on illegal logging
29.04.2022 | Regional News
Tema Inner city roads undergo repairs
28.04.2022 | Regional News
We'll regularize natural resource deposits to benefit all — Savannah Regional Minister to house of chiefs
22.04.2022 | Regional News
Tamale Mayor salutes WACPAW and Eyes on Animals for renovating abattoir
18.04.2022 | Regional News
Workshop on Operationalize Landscape Approaches for Nature, Development, and Sustainability held in Bolga
16.04.2022 | Regional News
Salaga South MP joins constituents to celebrate connectivity to telecommunication network
16.04.2022 | Regional News
Savannah Regional Security Council take steps to avert students unrest at Damongo NTC
15.04.2022 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line