Three communities in Wassa East gets support

Unipower Mining Company Limited, a mining firm operating in the Wassa East District of the Western Region have extended support to three communities within its operational area.

The gesture is to improve livelihood and support development projects within the mining catchment areas.

Beneficiary communities were Wassa Abetimasu, Kakabo and Sekyere Nsuta.

Items donated include two hundred bags of cement, 5 pockets of iron sheet, a tonne of iron rod and 60 plastic chairs.

Presenting the items on behalf of the company, the Wassa East District Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Boakye applauded the company for their proactiveness in responding to the needs of the people.

He added that the Assembly through the Assembly Member for the area will ensure that the items are used for the intended purpose.

The DCE further appealed to the communities to use dialogue and existing systems in conflict resolution to settle any misunderstanding between them and the company since it's the best approach in promoting.

Again Hon. Boakye appealed for the training and recruitment of the people within the mining areas.

The corporate affairs manager for Unipower Mr. Kwabena Ampim Darko, said management will do all it can to honour it's social responsibility to the people and all those who matter. He called for support of the District Authority and the people.

For his part the Assembly Member for Wassa Essamang electoral, Hon. Amos Adjei thanked the company for the gesture and assured them of their support in ensuring that they work in a harmonious environment.

He also appealed for the engagement of the youth in the area for employment.