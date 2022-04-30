ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo fires Executive Director of Fisheries Commission

President Nana Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of the Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, Michael Arthur Dadzie.

In the termination letter dated April 26, 2022, the president Akufo-Addo directed Mr. Dadzie to hand over his office to the Fisheries Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

The sacked director is being asked to collect three months’ salary in lieu of notice.

“Reference is made to your appointment letter dated 3rd October, 2018, appointing you as Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission. In accordance with paragraph eight (8) of the said letter, your appointment has been terminated by the President,” the letter stated.

“Please ensure that you hand over and cease to act as the Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission no later later than close of business on Friday 29′” April, 2022,” the letter added.

