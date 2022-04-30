ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

N/R: One person killed, others injured in renewed Yong Chieftaincy clash

Social News NR: One person killed, others injured in renewed Yong Chieftaincy clash
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

One person has died with three others, sustaining various degrees of injuries in a renewed chieftaincy clash at Yong Dakpema Yile, a farming community in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that four houses belonging to the combatants were set ablaze.

Mohammed Chimsi, one of the contestants for the skin in the dispute and his wife were among the three injured, and are receiving medical attention from the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Sporadic gunshot exchanges in the community between the feuding sides allegedly forced some community members to desert the community for safety.

Police personnel detailed to the scene to bring calm were allegedly attacked by unknown fighters who fired uncontrollably targeting the men in uniform, although none of them sustained an injury at the time of filing this report.

The Northern Regional Police command has deployed more personnel to the community to ensure the peace and safety of the property.

The Yong Dakpema Yile community has been nursing a protracted dispute between two brothers over who is the rightful heir to the Yong skin.

The community for a long time has experienced protracted Chieftaincy conflict leading to fatal clashes and destruction of property.

Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga explained that the police had initiated investigations into the incident to establish the immediate cause of the renewed clash and to help factions get lasting solutions to the conflict.

GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
ABD Traore shows love to underprivileged on street of Accra
30.04.2022 | Social News
Tema District Council of Labour clean-up TOR and General Hospital ahead of the May Day
29.04.2022 | Social News
Accra: 65-year old woman, one other die after fire outbreak at Korle Bu Police Barracks
29.04.2022 | Social News
NIA closes special registration points today
30.04.2022 | Social News
‘Stop obstructing our officers’ – NRSA cautions
29.04.2022 | Social News
‘E-levy will make workers who earn less worse off’ – TUC
29.04.2022 | Social News
Fetish priest wants severe punishment for man who attempted to sell son to him for GHS500,000
29.04.2022 | Social News
Heavy rainstorm destroys Upper East French resource centre
29.04.2022 | Social News
S/R: Plant 100 shea seedlings or we will prosecute you – NGO to farmer who fell 80 shea trees in Larabanga
29.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line