Demand for increased salary: Make sacrifices to support gov’t – Kpemka to public workers

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

30.04.2022 LISTEN

A former Deputy Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka has urged workers in the public sector to make sacrifices in the midst of the current hardships in the country to support the government.

The appeal comes following the ongoing impasse between the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana, (CLOGSAG) and the government, as well as the demand by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) for an increased salary for members conterminous with inflation.

CLOGSAG last week reiterated its desire to continue its strike action after the government failed to provide a plan for the payment of neutrality allowance for members.

Amid divided opinion on the ‘neutrality allowance’ matter, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka has shared that public workers must make considerations to support the government.

“I will like to appeal to workers to make a little sacrifice as the government also cuts salaries of appointees.

“I will urge workers to be circumspect to ensure we don’t take actions that will retrogress us. The best was as workers is to make a little sacrifice as a way to contribute,” the former Deputy Minister of Justice told TV3 on the Key Points programme on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The TUC has already served notice of plans to stage the biggest industrial strike that will blow minds if the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo fails to increase salaries of its members.