Adequate measures put in place for smooth implementation of E-Levy – GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has assured the public that it has put adequate measures in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The levy which will see Ghanaians being charged a fee of 1.5% after daily financial transactions exceed GHS100 has been introduced by the government to help rake in more revenue to foster development.

After months of agitations and petitions to various institutions, the GRA has stressed that the implementation of the controversial levy starts on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

“The Ghana Revenue Authority wishes to inform the general public that the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy Act 2022 (Act 1075) will commence on Sunday 1 May 2022,” a GRA statement said on Friday.

It adds, “GRA has held several technical sessions and engagements with the various charging entities (Electronic Money Issuers, Banks, Payment Service Providers, and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions) on the implementation of the E-Levy, with the aim of ensuring that the charging entities are in a position to implement the Levy by the due date.”

The Ghana Revenue Authority further gives an assurance to the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the Levy.

Meanwhile, the general public is urged to contact the Authority on Toll-free number 0800 900 110 for any further information.