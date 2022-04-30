ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Adequate measures put in place for smooth implementation of E-Levy – GRA

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines GRA boss Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
GRA boss Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has assured the public that it has put adequate measures in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The levy which will see Ghanaians being charged a fee of 1.5% after daily financial transactions exceed GHS100 has been introduced by the government to help rake in more revenue to foster development.

After months of agitations and petitions to various institutions, the GRA has stressed that the implementation of the controversial levy starts on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

“The Ghana Revenue Authority wishes to inform the general public that the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy Act 2022 (Act 1075) will commence on Sunday 1 May 2022,” a GRA statement said on Friday.

It adds, “GRA has held several technical sessions and engagements with the various charging entities (Electronic Money Issuers, Banks, Payment Service Providers, and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions) on the implementation of the E-Levy, with the aim of ensuring that the charging entities are in a position to implement the Levy by the due date.”

The Ghana Revenue Authority further gives an assurance to the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the Levy.

Meanwhile, the general public is urged to contact the Authority on Toll-free number 0800 900 110 for any further information.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo fires Executive Director of Fisheries Commission
30.04.2022 | Headlines
Demand for increased salary: Make sacrifices to support gov’t – Kpemka to public workers
30.04.2022 | Headlines
GRA reiterates readiness to start E-Levy on May 1
30.04.2022 | Headlines
E-levy is chicken feed, let's sacrifice – Presby Moderator
30.04.2022 | Headlines
‘We don’t pay enough taxes in Ghana like Europe, they're too little to see impact; so E-Levy is nothing’ – Presby Moderator
29.04.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia cuts sod for €1.8million rubber plantation project
29.04.2022 | Headlines
‘Vote NPP out if E-levy is not used to develop Ghana’ – Presby Moderator to Ghanaians
29.04.2022 | Headlines
Mahama to speak on ‘Ghana at a Crossroad’ on May 2
29.04.2022 | Headlines
We are 95% ready for E-levy take-off 'live and colored'; tithes won't be taxed — John Kumah
30.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line