GRA reiterates readiness to start E-Levy on May 1

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that it will go ahead with the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Since March, the authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance has been putting measures and structures in place to start the implementation of the new levy that has caused a lot of controversy since November 2021.

In a statement issued by the GRA on Friday, it has stressed that it will start implementation of E-Levy tomorrow.

“The Ghana Revenue Authority wishes to inform the general public that the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy Act 2022 (Act 1075) will commence on Sunday 1 May 2022,” a GRA statement stressed.

It further explained, “GRA has held several technical sessions and engagements with the various charging entities (Electronic Money Issuers, Banks, Payment Service Providers, and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions) on the implementation of the E-Levy, with the aim of ensuring that the charging entities are in a position to implement the Levy by the due date.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has assured the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the Levy.

“We encourage the general public to contact the Authority on Toll-free number 0800 900 110 for further information,” the GRA statement added.

With the E-Levy, persons who do financial transactions exceeding GHS100 electronically every day will be charged a fee of 1.5%.

The government hopes that through the E-Levy it will mobile more funds for development.