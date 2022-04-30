ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E-levy is chicken feed, let's sacrifice – Presby Moderator

Headlines E-levy is chicken feed, let's sacrifice – Presby Moderator
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Moderator of the General Assembly of Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, has said Ghanaians must be willing to pay heftier taxes if they want better development, adding that the proposed e-levy that is being fought by some Ghanaians is even too small compared to the taxes in some European countries.

Speaking on the sidelines of the maiden Moderators Academic Excellence Award and Founders’ Day Celebration at the Presbyterian Women’s College of Education in Aburi, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante: “Fortunately or unfortunately, I just returned from Europe. After visiting several cities, I realised that our E-Levy is nothing compared to the percentage of taxes they pay”.

“I was discussing with my colleagues back in Europe that if Ghana will ever be as nice as those places, we would have to be willing to make some sacrifices”.

“I have heard Ghanaians complain that they do not see the impact government makes with the taxes they already pay. Well, the taxes we currently pay [are] too little", he noted.

Rt. Rev. Prof. Yeboah Mante urged Ghanaians to give the e-levy the benefit of the doubt.

“Most Ghanaians are not ready to pay taxes”, he observed, adding: “They want everything to be done for them”.

“They say they do not see what the little tax they pay is used for”, he pointed out.

“The tax we pay is too small”, he stressed.

“I wish that Ghanaians will not play politics with E-levy”, he hoped.

“One thing I will say is that: ‘Let’s try and see how it goes’. If we try it, and it is used to develop Ghana, that’s fine. But if the money is taken, and they don’t develop Ghana, we vote them out.”

The e-levy is projected to raise some GH¢6.9 billion this year.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo fires Executive Director of Fisheries Commission
30.04.2022 | Headlines
Demand for increased salary: Make sacrifices to support gov’t – Kpemka to public workers
30.04.2022 | Headlines
Adequate measures put in place for smooth implementation of E-Levy – GRA
30.04.2022 | Headlines
GRA reiterates readiness to start E-Levy on May 1
30.04.2022 | Headlines
‘We don’t pay enough taxes in Ghana like Europe, they're too little to see impact; so E-Levy is nothing’ – Presby Moderator
29.04.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia cuts sod for €1.8million rubber plantation project
29.04.2022 | Headlines
‘Vote NPP out if E-levy is not used to develop Ghana’ – Presby Moderator to Ghanaians
29.04.2022 | Headlines
Mahama to speak on ‘Ghana at a Crossroad’ on May 2
29.04.2022 | Headlines
We are 95% ready for E-levy take-off 'live and colored'; tithes won't be taxed — John Kumah
30.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line